HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,204 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of United States Oil Fund worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United States Oil Fund by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,052,000 after buying an additional 344,459 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in United States Oil Fund by 346.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 149,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 115,803 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in United States Oil Fund by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 63,625 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in United States Oil Fund by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 313,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,031,000 after buying an additional 61,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,502,000.

Shares of United States Oil Fund stock opened at $82.48 on Thursday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $87.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.92 and a 200-day moving average of $66.21.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

