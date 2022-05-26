Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,300 ($28.94) to GBX 2,100 ($26.43) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,677.00.

OTCMKTS:HKMPF opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.06. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $37.70.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

