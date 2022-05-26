Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 5,000 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.4% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $292,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,001 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $62,304,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $262.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.22. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $243.00 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.87.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

