Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.98% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BJUN. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at $444,000.

BJUN opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average of $33.56. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $34.68.

