Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $289,000.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $43.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.39. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $45.64.

