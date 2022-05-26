James H. Graass Sells 4,000 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $126.34 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Eagle Materials by 811.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.