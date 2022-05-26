James H. Graass Sells 9,092 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $1,136,681.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,651.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EXP opened at $126.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.58. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.55 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Eagle Materials by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.