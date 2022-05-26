James Robert Anderson Sells 28,858 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 28,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $1,381,432.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,278,566.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $1,491,600.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, James Robert Anderson sold 112,260 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $5,455,836.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $184,028.04.

On Thursday, February 24th, James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $1,648,200.00.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.28. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,493,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,792,000 after purchasing an additional 524,826 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 55.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 377,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after purchasing an additional 134,483 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 253,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $757,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 98.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 23,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

