Keith Yandell Sells 13,394 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) insider Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $851,456.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,634,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DASH opened at $68.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.89 and a 200-day moving average of $121.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.76 and a beta of 1.02. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.60 and a 12-month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.52.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

