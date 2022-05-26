Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 453,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 98,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 38,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 78.16% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.25%.

In related news, Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

KW has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kennedy-Wilson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

