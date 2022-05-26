Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.31% of Koppers worth $22,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 5.9% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,059,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,108,000 after purchasing an additional 59,120 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,318,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 36.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on KOP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koppers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSE KOP opened at $25.08 on Thursday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.07.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $459.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Koppers’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

In other Koppers news, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,430 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $59,219.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,430 shares of company stock valued at $174,209 over the last 90 days. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Koppers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.