La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,736 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.47% of La-Z-Boy worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 705.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.99. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $43.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

