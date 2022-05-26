Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LESL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 456.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,882 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

LESL opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Leslie’s’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leslie’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

