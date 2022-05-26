Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,802,423 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 215,174 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.5% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.19% of Apple worth $5,469,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $183,007,000 after buying an additional 30,049 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.0% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $140.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.13 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.93.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.21.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

