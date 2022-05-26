Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Position Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at $2,695,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $8,496,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $57.05 on Thursday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.68, a PEG ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.94.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $233.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Mercury Systems’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRCY. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

