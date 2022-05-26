Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,863 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.04% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,299,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,542,000 after purchasing an additional 293,697 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,020,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,485,000 after purchasing an additional 175,084 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 568,414 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,073,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 169,882 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 211,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $707,747.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,087,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,092,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 135,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $419,405.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872,692 shares in the company, valued at $24,405,345.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,060,245 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,409. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

MRSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $311.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.10% and a negative net margin of 8,826.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

