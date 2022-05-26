Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Boosted by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,038 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 6.7% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $57,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $262.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $243.00 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.87.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

