Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Capital Analysts LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Capital Analysts LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,294 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.0% of Capital Analysts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Microsoft by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 126,551 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,562,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $262.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $284.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.22. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $243.00 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.87.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

