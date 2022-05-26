Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Tredje AP fonden’s 2nd Largest Position

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900,483 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.9% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $302,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.87.

Shares of MSFT opened at $262.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $243.00 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

