Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,357,067 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,042 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.0% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $792,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Microsoft by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 900,483 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $302,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,868,814,000 after buying an additional 3,207,415 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,332,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,637,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.87.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $262.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $243.00 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

