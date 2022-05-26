Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock Holdings Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $61,588.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,991 shares of company stock worth $1,883,261 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $314.68 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $350.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.40.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

