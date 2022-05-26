New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,064 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.67.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

