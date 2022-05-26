Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Holdings Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Newmark Group were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NMRK. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Newmark Group by 350.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 277,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.83 per share, with a total value of $2,999,910.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,019,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,850,470.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $10.46 on Thursday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.43%.

NMRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

