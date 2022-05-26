Northern Trust Corp Buys 57,689 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,689 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.24% of Weatherford International worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,219,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 520,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 279,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 16,572,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 497,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 497,178 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 488,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,554,000 after purchasing an additional 38,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 1,167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 447,243 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $32.24 on Thursday. Weatherford International plc has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $40.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average of $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

Weatherford International Profile (Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

