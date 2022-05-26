Northern Trust Corp Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,971 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.22% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTVE. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,080,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,089,000 after purchasing an additional 330,586 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 105,768 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,990,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,965,000 after purchasing an additional 64,330 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,195,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 39,798 shares in the last quarter. 22.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTVE. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In other news, Director Allen Hugli bought 8,500 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $78,455.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Wulf bought 10,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

