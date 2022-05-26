Northern Trust Corp Has $4.92 Million Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 629,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,833 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,238,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 457.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,875,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025,689 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,651,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,661,000 after purchasing an additional 419,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,596,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 202,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 11.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

