Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) by 161.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,617 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.61% of Edgewise Therapeutics worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 4.5% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,279,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,234,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In related news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $80,136.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 138,000 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $994,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,497,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,316,657.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of EWTX opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of -0.11. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

