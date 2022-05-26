Northern Trust Corp Purchases 6,143 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,321 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 494.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMO. CIBC lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $53.63 on Thursday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $54.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.2648 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 164.62%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

