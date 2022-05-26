Northern Trust Corp Sells 183,315 Shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,898,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,315 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Meta Materials worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Meta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Meta Materials by 31.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 53,450 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Materials by 247.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 119,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 85,440 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Meta Materials by 316.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 164,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 125,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Meta Materials by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Materials alerts:

Shares of Meta Materials stock opened at 1.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is 2.22. The company has a market cap of $498.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Meta Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of 1.03 and a 1 year high of 21.76.

Meta Materials ( NASDAQ:MMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.02 by -0.11. Meta Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 999.55%. The company had revenue of 2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 2.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Allison Christilaw bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 1.67 per share, for a total transaction of 25,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 25,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Waldern sold 171,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.85, for a total value of 317,149.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.