Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,299 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,299 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.55% of Ribbon Communications worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 35,117 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 242.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 30,716 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 806,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

RBBN stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 100,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $281,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sam Bucci sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,365.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 118,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,060 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

