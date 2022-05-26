Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 72,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,533,000 after acquiring an additional 83,597 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

