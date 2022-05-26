Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases 147,889 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 203.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,889 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.2% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $38,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.21.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $140.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.93. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.13 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

