Paul W. Jorgensen Purchases 15,000 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) CRO Paul W. Jorgensen bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.19 per share, with a total value of $482,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 197,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,363,190.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Doximity stock opened at $34.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion and a PE ratio of 49.97. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.17 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 40.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 9,938.4% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 49,692 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Doximity during the first quarter valued at about $6,497,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Doximity during the first quarter valued at about $799,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Doximity by 6.9% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Doximity by 22.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DOCS shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Doximity from $55.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Doximity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

About Doximity (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

