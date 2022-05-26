Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.9% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $183,007,000 after buying an additional 30,049 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 8.0% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,273,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.21.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $140.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.29 and its 200-day moving average is $164.93. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.13 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

