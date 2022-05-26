Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,055 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,620,000 after purchasing an additional 321,287 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,318,000 after purchasing an additional 56,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 16.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

In related news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PNW opened at $77.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $88.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.15%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

