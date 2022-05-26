Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 66,111 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 916.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535,429 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,172,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,194,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,257,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,375,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VALE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Vale stock opened at $17.49 on Thursday. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.57. Vale had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 66.28%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.718 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

