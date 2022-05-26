Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 238.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,383 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $6,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316,969 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $296,921,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 838,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,818,000 after purchasing an additional 476,441 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,488,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 261.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,935,000 after purchasing an additional 240,864 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.68.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total transaction of $261,691.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,167,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,217,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,687 shares of company stock valued at $16,094,897 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com stock opened at $111.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.65 and a 200 day moving average of $215.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 2.32.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Bill.com (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.