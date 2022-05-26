Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,030 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,572,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $1,782,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WMS. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Shares of WMS opened at $107.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $92.28 and a one year high of $138.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.72 and a 200 day moving average of $118.59.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.91 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 39.01%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 13.97%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

