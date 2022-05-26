Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.73 Million Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,965 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.67% of Heritage Financial worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $6,515,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 64.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 93,519 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth about $2,359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,259,000 after acquiring an additional 82,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after purchasing an additional 81,637 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

HFWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HFWA opened at $24.96 on Thursday. Heritage Financial Co. has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $876.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $55.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

About Heritage Financial (Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.