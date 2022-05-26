Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.80 Million Stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,238 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 28,856 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.78% of Cutera worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cutera by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cutera by 1,457.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,669 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cutera by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,486 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,776 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cutera by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,034 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Cutera by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 319,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period.

Get Cutera alerts:

CUTR stock opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $791.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.12 and a beta of 1.79. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cutera news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 996 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,919.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 131,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,604,763.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Mowry bought 2,453 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CUTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Cutera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.