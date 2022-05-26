Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Laredo Petroleum worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $713,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum to $117.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $452,878.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $183,032.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,782.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,493 shares of company stock worth $2,872,548 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPI opened at $70.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 3.66. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($1.04). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 78.66% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 30.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

