Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.53% of PDF Solutions worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,271,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,384,000 after purchasing an additional 80,925 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 434,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 99,569 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 283,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 60,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $280,933.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $22.69 on Thursday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.53 million, a P/E ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDFS. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

