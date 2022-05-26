Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,393 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,393 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Simulations Plus worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $45.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.06. The stock has a market cap of $919.82 million, a PE ratio of 82.76 and a beta of 0.32. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.03 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 43.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $620,283.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,183,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,307,766.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $735,047.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

