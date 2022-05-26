Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,483 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,483 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.73% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $6,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Schweitzer-Mauduit International news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $711,730. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.38. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $856.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $406.80 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is 81.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWM. TheStreet lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

