Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 21,610 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,610 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.72% of Natus Medical worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Natus Medical by 1,529.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Natus Medical by 612.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Natus Medical by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTUS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Natus Medical stock opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.46 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $33.93.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Natus Medical (Get Rating)

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

