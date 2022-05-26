Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,038 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of AMERISAFE worth $6,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMSF. Truist Financial cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMERISAFE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $49.26 on Thursday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $66.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.40.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.21. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $73.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.69%.

In other news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $179,230.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,238.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $257,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,933.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,218 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

