Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,078 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of Viad worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Viad by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Viad by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Viad in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Viad by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Viad by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viad alerts:

VVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Sidoti cut shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viad in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other Viad news, CEO Steven W. Moster bought 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,113.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VVI opened at $29.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $604.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average is $37.80. Viad Corp has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $177.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.93 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 74.77% and a negative net margin of 11.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Viad Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.