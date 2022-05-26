Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,835 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,835 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Agilysys worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGYS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Agilysys by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Agilysys by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $26,357.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,231. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGYS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Agilysys to $58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Agilysys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

AGYS stock opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.80. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.49 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Agilysys had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

