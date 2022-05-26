Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 96,063 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 96,063 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of NETGEAR worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NETGEAR by 187.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NETGEAR by 24.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the third quarter valued at $268,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $18.70 on Thursday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.96. The stock has a market cap of $538.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.76.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $210.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NTGR shares. TheStreet cut shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $47,404.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $60,554.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NETGEAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.