Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.92% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 485.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 631.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XTL opened at $82.20 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 12 month low of $78.14 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.88 and its 200 day moving average is $92.18.

